2 arrested in Md. bust; cash, guns, $120k in drugs seized

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

December 23, 2020, 11:07 AM

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two people and seized $120,000 in illegal drugs, $23,614 in cash and several guns. (Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)

Two people were arrested Tuesday in an early-morning bust that yielded $120,000 in drugs, $23,614 cash and several guns, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland said.

Authorities executed eight search warrants in Frederick and Washington counties around 4 a.m.

Drugs, cash and weapons seized include:

  • Approximately $23,614 in cash.
  • A .45-caliber handgun.
  • A .22-caliber handgun.
  • A .25-caliber handgun.
  • A 9 mm handgun.
  • 1,219.2 grams (approximately 2.6 lbs.) of cocaine.
  • 120.5 grams of crack cocaine.
  • 88 grams of PCP.
  • 160 milligrams of Methadone.

Mark Linn Randolph, 48, and Elizabeth Jenine Snyder, 40, both of Boonsboro, were arrested and charged.

Randolph is charged with possession of cocaine and PCP; possession with intent to distribute cocaine and PCP; and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Snyder is charged with possession of cocaine and PCP; and possession with intent to distribute cocaine and PCP.

“This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, Brunswick Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Franklin County Drug Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network,” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a statement.

Frederick Police, Maryland State Police, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Police Department assisted in the bust.

Randolph and Snyder were booked into the Washington County Detention Center.

