13-year-old charged with fatally shooting man in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a Pennsylvania man who traveled to Baltimore to buy was drugs was shot and killed last week by a 13-year-old.

Officials say 40-year-old Chad Michael Jordan, of Jefferson, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot Friday after buying drugs.

Officials say the teenager has been charged with murder and other counts in the robbing and shooting of Jordan and another man, who survived the attack.

No additional information on the teenager was released.

The wounded victim wasn’t immediately identified.

The Baltimore Sun reported that children convicted in juvenile court must be released by 21.

