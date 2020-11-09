ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Man found shot to death at New Carrollton Metro station

Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP

November 9, 2020, 7:27 AM

One man is dead after a shooting at the New Carrollton Metro station in Maryland Sunday night.

Metro Transit police said around 11:20 p.m. they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the bus bay area near Ellin Road in West Lanham Hills.

He died on the scene.

The Ellin Road entrance to the station is temporarily closed.

Buses are being routed to the Garden City drive entrance.

Metrorail service has not been interrupted.

Police do not have a motive or suspects.

Here is a map of where the New Carrollton area:

Ellin Road is adjacent to the New Carrollton Metro station. (Courtesy Google)

