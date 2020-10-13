Video released in Falls Church shooting that left 2 hospitalized

Footage from Sunday's shooting in Falls Church, Virginia, which put two people in the hospital, was released Tuesday.

The shooting happened along the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive at approximately 1:19 a.m., according to authorities.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they discovered bullet casings but no victims.

Shortly after, Arlington County police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near Interstate 395 at the Boundary Channel Drive exit as he was trying to drive to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

D.C. police also reported a victim from the shooting at a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Authorities said they are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fairfax County police’s Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and select option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers. You can call 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or submit tips via text by typing “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. You can also submit tips on the web. Or you can use the tip411 app “Fairfax Co Crime Solvers.”

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.