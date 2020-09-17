Amber Alert issued for Virginia teen

Virginia State Police activated an Amber Alert on Thursday for a Stafford County teen.

Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was last seen Wednesday night at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police describe Jah’nyrah Fernandez as 17, Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 1, weighing 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Her hair may be in braids, according to authorities.

Rodney Richards, Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 10, weighing 230 lbs, was named as the suspected abductor. He was last seen in a blue hoodie with black jeans.

Authorities say Richards made threats to “shoot up” the business the abduction occurred at. He was allegedly stopped in Stafford County in the last month with pistol ammunition in position.

Contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit vaamberalert.com for more information.