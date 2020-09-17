CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. suspending utility shutoffs until October | DC-area telework growth expected to continue after pandemic | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Crime News » Amber Alert issued for…

Amber Alert issued for Virginia teen

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 17, 2020, 7:35 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Virginia State Police activated an Amber Alert on Thursday for a Stafford County teen.

Selena Jah’nyrah Fernandez is believed to be in extreme danger.

She was last seen Wednesday night at 2142 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police describe Jah’nyrah Fernandez as 17, Hispanic, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 1, weighing 160 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. Her hair may be in braids, according to authorities.

Rodney Richards, Black, with black hair, brown eyes, 5 foot 10, weighing 230 lbs, was named as the suspected abductor. He was last seen in a blue hoodie with black jeans.

Rodney Richards. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

Authorities say Richards made threats to “shoot up” the business the abduction occurred at. He was allegedly stopped in Stafford County in the last month with pistol ammunition in position.

Contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400 or visit vaamberalert.com for more information.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up