2 Prince George’s Co. suspects charged with murder in Arlington fatal shooting

Two Prince George’s County men are being held in Maryland after they were arrested and charged for their involvement in the fatal shooting of an Upper Marlboro man in Arlington, Virginia, in late June.

Christopher Rather, 27, of Oxon Hill, and Franklin Lambright, 27, of Temple Hills, both face murder charges in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Donovan A. Green Jr., on Columbia Pike in Arlington at about 2:30 a.m. on June 28.

Rather and Lambright are being held in Prince George’s County pending extradition to Virginia, according to Arlington County police who said additional charges are pending.

Arlington police told WTOP the suspects were arrested separately on Friday with the assistance of Prince George’s County police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force.

Green was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle, on the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, in Arlington Heights, after police were called to the 3000 block of Columbia Pike on June 28 for the report of shots fired and a large crowd dispersing outside of a business.

Two other victims took themselves to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries early that morning, said police.

Arlington County police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 703-228-4180 or ACPDTipline@arlingtonva.us. Information may also be provided anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of where Green’s body was discovered.