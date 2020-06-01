1 dead, 2 injured in Arlington shooting

One person is dead and two others are injured following a shooting in Arlington, Virginia, early Sunday morning.

Police officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike in Arlington, between South Walter Reed Drive and Glebe Road, at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington County Police Department said.

One person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his vehicle nearby, in the 3200 block of Columbia Pike, in the Westmont neighborhood, by officers.

Two other people took themselves to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries, said police.

POLICE ACTIVITY: At approximately 2:38 a.m. police were dispatced to the report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Columbia Pike. 2 victims self-reported to an area hospital with injuries considered to be non life threatening. Police remain on scene investigating. — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) June 28, 2020



Arlington County police ask anyone with more information about the incident to call them at 703-558-2222.

