Man dead after being struck by car in Manassas hit-and-run

A man is died after being struck by a car Wednesday morning in Manassas, Virginia.

Prince William County police arrived at the scene around 5 a.m.

Police say the hit-and-run happened when a silver sedan was making a turn onto Balls Ford Road at Sudley Road when the vehicle struck a man who was walking in the roadway.

The car fled westbound on Balls Ford Road after the crash.

Alberto Marino, 62, of Bristow, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police describe the car as a silver colored sedan — possibly a Toyota Corolla — with damage to the passenger side and passenger side mirror.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County police ptipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

Below is a map of the area where the hit-and-run occurred.