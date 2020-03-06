Boy hospitalized after DC shooting near Brookland Middle School

A boy is currently in the hospital after being shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

A boy is currently hospitalized after being shot Thursday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Randolph Street near Brookland Middle School just before 4:30 p.m.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a man driving a black vehicle last seen fleeing the 4000 block of 10th Street Northeast.

The incident comes less than a week after 21-year-old De’Mari Twyman of Oxon Hill, Maryland, was shot and killed nearly a mile away on Monroe Street outside the Bennett Career Institute in Brookland.

