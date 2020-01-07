3 men charged after deadly Prince George’s Co. shooting

Three men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting Monday afternoon that police say appears to be a drug-related robbery attempt.

Three men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting Monday afternoon that Prince George’s County police say appears to be a drug-related robbery attempt.

Bryan Gibbs, 26, of Temple Hills, was shot at about 4 p.m. inside an apartment building on 28th Avenue in Temple Hills near the Marlow Heights Shopping Center. When police responded to the shooting, they found Gibbs suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

The three men charged in his killing are 33-year-old Terrence McNatt, of Southeast D.C.; 26-year-old Rashaud Richardson, of Oxon Hill, Maryland; and 30-year-old Cornell Washington, of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Police said the three men were in a vehicle that officers saw fleeing the scene of the shooting. When officers attempted to pull the men over, they fled into D.C., touching off a brief pursuit before crashing their vehicle on Savannah Street in Southeast D.C., where they were arrested.

After they were arrested, it turned out McNatt — one of the suspects — had also been shot. Police said they are still working to determine how and when he was shot.

At this point, detectives believe McNatt either shot himself or was unintentionally shot by one of the other suspects.

McNatt was hospitalized, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

All three shooting suspects have been charged with first- and second-degree murder. They are in D.C. awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

WTOP’s Fonda Mwangi contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.