Suspect sought after 47 self-storage unit burglaries in Kensington, Md.

This guy’s a real Grinch.

Montgomery County police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect after several dozen self-storage units were broken into in Kensington, Maryland.

Authorities say 47 self-storage units were burglarized on Dec. 2 starting around 9:40 p.m. when the suspect entered the facility at 4950 Nicholson Court after following an authorized vehicle. He then broke the entry gate so that it stayed open for him to escape.

He carried out his spree until about 10:50 p.m.

He stole property from multiple units, including a bicycle, and rummaged through two vehicles there as well. Surveillance cameras filmed the hooded suspect wandering the building.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest of these suspects. Call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tipsters will remain anonymous.

