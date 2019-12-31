Man dead after suspect opens fire on his car in Northeast DC

A man is dead after someone shot up his car while he was driving through a Northeast D.C. neighborhood Monday night.

The attack happened in the 600 block of M Street Northeast, not far from Gallaudet University and Union Market, according to D.C. police.

Police say the driver of the car was shot several times by someone on the sidewalk.

The victim sped off and was found by police a few blocks away at the intersection of 8th and H streets in Northeast. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators went back to the area and found multiple shell casings in the street.

There is no word on any arrests. The investigation is ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

