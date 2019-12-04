Md. man accused of impersonating officer at Arundel Mills

A man was arrested Monday for impersonating an officer near the Arundel Mills shopping center in Hanover, Maryland.

Police arrested Eric Kappesser, 30, of Stevensville, after a Nov. 30 incident where they said he went inside one of the businesses in the area of the Arundel Mills shopping center and the Live! casino and took off his jacket, revealing a holstered handgun.

Kappesser was also wearing a tactical vest and a police-style badge, according to Anne Arundel authorities.

When security staff confronted him, he claimed to be an Army Criminal Investigation Division agent.

He was asked to leave and did so without incident.

Police say that thanks to a “great working relationship with security staff who are valued asset at the establishment,” Anne Arundel detectives were able to track Kappesser down and arrest him in Annapolis.

Kappesser is charged with two counts of impersonating an officer and carrying a handgun.

