Loudoun County couple charged…

Loudoun County couple charged with embezzling $50K from youth soccer club

Vivian Medithi

December 19, 2019, 10:59 PM

A Virginia couple has been charged with embezzling more than $50,000 from a local youth soccer club, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Jeffrey J. Kern, 40, and Berkeley C. Kern, 46, both of Aldie, Virginia, are respectively facing five and two counts of embezzlement.

Jeffrey Kern was hired by the Old Dominion Football Club as a coach for multiple travel teams and had access to those teams’ bank accounts. Berkeley Kern volunteered with the club and had authorization to use one of these accounts.

The club discovered irregularities in team accounts, leading to an investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. It was revealed the couple had accessed money in the accounts for personal use on multiple occasions between 2015 and Dec. 2018.

The couple turned themselves in to authorities on Thursday. Both were released from Loudoun County jail on bond.

