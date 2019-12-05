5 charged with murder, robbery after fatal Landover shooting

Five people between the ages of 17 and 21 have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Landover, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 2400 block of Pinebrook Avenue, south of Landover Road and near the Prince George’s Ballroom.

They found Alaniz Gurdian, 26, outside, with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe Gurdian was not the intended target, but was shot during the robbery of a second victim, who was unharmed.

The five suspects are Denilso Diaz Salamanca, 18; Williamz Diaz Salamanca, 19; Elda Benavides, 17; Anthony Gomez-Marin, 18; and Cristian Mendez, 21. Benavides is being charged as an adult, despite being 17.

All five face charges of first- and second-degree murder, armed robbery and related charges. They’re being held without bond.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device).

