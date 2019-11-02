4 suspects caught in Fauquier Co. Walmart parking lot shooting that wounded 2

Four suspects in the shooting of two people sitting in a car in a Fauquier County, Virginia, store parking lot are in custody, following a crash that led to a large law enforcement presence and a request for residents to shelter in place when two suspects remained at large.

The crash happened at Elk Run Road and Ritchie Road Tuesday night in Warrenton. The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said the men were involved in a shooting that happened earlier around 5 p.m. at a Walmart parking lot.

All four suspects fled the crash scene resulting in a large police presence in an effort to find them.

Deputies caught one suspect at around 7:41 p.m.; another suspect was caught several minutes later.

Authorities initially believed that there were three suspects involved in the shooting, and police requested citizens to avoid the area, to lock their doors and to shelter in place, saying that the suspect was considered armed and dangerous. They later learned that there were four suspects in the shooting.

At one point, a Virginia State Police helicopter was used in the search.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said all four suspects have been caught.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were shot inside their car. The sheriff’s office said a suspect approached them, and they became engaged in a confrontation. The shooter shot into the car and left.

The victims drove next door to a Home Depot parking lot and called 911. They were taken to Fauquier Hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

