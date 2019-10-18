A Southeast D.C. man's conviction Wednesday stems from what was to be the sale of some Christian Loubiton sneakers that retail for about $1,200, authorities said.

A former D.C. firefighter faces up to 25 years in prison over a shoe purchase after price haggling devolved into armed robbery.

On Wednesday, a Montgomery County, Maryland, jury found Davon Alfred Moore guilty of armed robbery and use of a handgun in a violent crime. The sentence stems from what was to be the sale of some Christian Louboutin sneakers that retail for about $1,200, authorities said.

The Southeast D.C. man and the would-be seller connected over the OfferUp online marketplace and agreed to meet at the intersection of Georgia Avenue and East-West Highway in Silver Spring on Dec. 20. When they met, prosecutors said, the seller agreed to get into the car with Moore.

“An agreement was made over the price of the shoes, the suspect began to disagree on the price,” read the original charging documents from Montgomery County District Court.

Moore, 25, wanted to pay $400; the victim wanted $700. Moore then pulled a handgun and pointed it at the victim, prosecutors said, and ordered the victim out of the car and to leave the shoes.

Moore sped away, but the victim snapped a photo of his license plate. Police linked that tag number, as well as the phone number provided to the victim when setting up the sale, to Moore.

Further investigation confirmed the phone number was his, and the victim identified Moore as the would-be buyer.

“You cannot use violence to abscond with what your heart desires but your wallet cannot afford,” said Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Korionoff reminded the public that area police departments have established safe zones where such transactions can be safely made.

“The public should use them so as not to suffer at the hands of criminals waiting to prey on unsuspecting buyers or sellers,” Korionoff said.

Moore’s sentencing is set for Oct. 28.

