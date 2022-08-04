WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Are ‘Novids’ special or just lucky at avoiding COVID-19?

August 4, 2022, 12:36 PM

Boston — If you consider yourself a “Novid,” in other words, someone who has never had COVID-19, are you mistaken, special, or just plain lucky? Researchers are trying to answer that question.

It’s estimated that more than 70% of Americans have been infected at some point during the pandemic, but we all know someone who says they’ve never had it. Data suggests millions of Americans who think they’ve never had COVID in fact have had it but didn’t get tested because they had no symptoms or simply thought they had a regular cold or allergies. 

That said, there are some people who have managed to avoid COVID and researchers are studying them to try to find out why. For example, people who work from home, consistently wear masks and continue to socially distance are actively protecting themselves. 

But others may have genetic or immune system advantages that offer greater protection. Others may have had prior exposure to similar viruses or take drugs for other conditions that provide some defense. 

Right now, scientists don’t know who’s at greater risk of infection and who’s not, so make sure you stay up to date on the COVID-19 vaccine, which is everyone’s best defense against this ever-changing virus.

