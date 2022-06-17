Expiration dates for many at-home COVID test kits have been extended

The expiration dates for many tests have been extended.

If you have an at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit that expired, or is about to, don’t throw it away just yet.

The expiration dates for many tests have been extended. Some rapid test kits can be used as much as six months after the expiration date on the package.

The Food and Drug Administration said that’s because the companies that make them provided data showing the tests are effective longer than originally thought.

For instance, I have three iHealth brand kits that I got free though the mail from the federal government.

One box expires in June and the others in July, but iHealth Labs has extended their shelf life by three months.

The FDA maintains a list of which test kits have extended expiration dates, and which don’t, so you can check if your use-by date has changed.