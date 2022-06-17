WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » Coronavirus » Expiration dates for many…

Expiration dates for many at-home COVID test kits have been extended

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

June 17, 2022, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you have an at-home rapid COVID-19 test kit that expired, or is about to, don’t throw it away just yet.

The expiration dates for many tests have been extended. Some rapid test kits can be used as much as six months after the expiration date on the package.

The Food and Drug Administration said that’s because the companies that make them provided data showing the tests are effective longer than originally thought.

For instance, I have three iHealth brand kits that I got free though the mail from the federal government.

One box expires in June and the others in July, but iHealth Labs has extended their shelf life by three months.

The FDA maintains a list of which test kits have extended expiration dates, and which don’t, so you can check if your use-by date has changed.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up