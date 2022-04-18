Despite ruling, masks still required on Metro, Amtrak and airlines loosen restrictions

At least one D.C.-area transit agency is not ready to drop its masking rules just yet, despite Monday's ruling from a federal judge in Florida.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida voided a national mask mandate for people on board planes and public transit.

That mandate was set to expire Monday, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had extended it to May 3.

For now, both the Justice Department and the CDC have yet to say whether they’ll appeal the ruling. But the ruling from District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle comes amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases, driven by the BA.2 subvariant.

In D.C., cases have gone up by over 100% in the last week, so at least one local transit agency is not ready to drop its rules just yet.

“Metro continues to require masks on trains, buses and in stations as we await further guidance from the CDC,” WMATA spokesperson Ian Jannetta told WTOP.

The Virginia Railway Express told riders on Twitter that it’s aware of the development.

Unclear as to how this will play out, but we’re keeping our eyes on it. Stay tuned. https://t.co/C8hHv6k67s — VRE (@VaRailXpress) April 18, 2022

Amtrak, on the other hand, has decided to loosen its mask guidance for employees and passengers, following a series of airline statements moving to “mask-optional” guidance.

“While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19,” an Amtrak spokesperson told WTOP. “Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so.”

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority did not have statement but referred to the Transportation Security Administration’s and White House’s stance on the issue.

Some major airlines, such as Alaska and United Airlines, have shifted to a mask-optional response. Alaska Airlines said that there will be “some guests whose behavior was particularly egregious who will remain banned, even after the mask policy is rescinded.”

WTOP is reaching out to other local transit agencies for an update on their policies. This story will be updated.