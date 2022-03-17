Landover COVID-19 vaccine site to close

The mass vaccination clinic Prince George's County operates at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover will close after Friday, April 8. It's not the only county-run site to close.

With coronavirus cases on the decline in Prince George’s County, health officials said Wednesday that the Maryland county will shut down a vaccination clinic and one of its COVID-19 testing sites.

The county-operated mass vaccination clinic at the Wayne K. Curry Sports and Learning Complex in Landover will close after Friday, April 8, officials said. The county will also stop offering COVID-19 tests at the Temple Hills Community Center after Friday, March 25.

One of the state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Prince George’s County has already shut down. The University of Maryland Laurel Hospital public testing site closed on March 11.

The county’s other state-run testing site at the Doctors Community Hospital/Washington Education Zone in Lanham will close on Thursday.

Prince George’s County Health Officer Dr. Ernest Carter said that the county’s COVID-19 vaccination rate is one of the highest in the country and the community transmission level is low. He added that the demand for testing and vaccines has declined.

“With many community partners providing most of the testing and vaccine services to residents, the Health Department can begin to reduce its capacity at this point in the pandemic while being ready to ramp up again if necessary,” Carter said in a news release.

Prince George’s County will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing at the following locations:

Bunker Hill Fire Station in Brentwood;

The First United Methodist Church in Hyattsville;

The Roseau Medical Center in Laurel.

Residents can pick up free KN95 masks and at-home rapid test kits at multiple library branches and Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission community centers, while supplies last.

Coronavirus testing sites in Prince George’s County can be found on its COVID-19 testing website.