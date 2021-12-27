Where to get a COVID test this week in the DC area

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the D.C. area. If you’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID, or are experiencing symptoms, you can get tested for free this week at one of the locations below.
D.C.
Below are the free public testing sites available for D.C. residents this week. No insurance is needed in order to receive a test. Appointments are not needed for any of these sites, but residents can save time in line by preregistering online.
Monday
- Engine 4, 2531 Sherman Avenue NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 11, 3420 14th Street NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 24, 5101 Georgia Avenue NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 31, 4930 Connecticut Avenue NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, 100 Stoddert Place SE: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Engine 8, 1520 C Street NE: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 10, 1342 Florida Avenue NE: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 30, 50 49th Street NE: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 33, 101 Atlantic Street SE: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
- Farragut Square, 17th and I Street NW: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Thrive DC, 1525 Newton Street NW: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Engine 4, 2531 Sherman Avenue NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 11, 3420 14th Street NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 24, 5101 Georgia Avenue NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Engine 31, 4930 Connecticut Avenue NW: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Douglass Community Center, 1922 Frederick Douglass Court SE: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Benning Stoddert Recreation Center, 100 Stoddert Place SE: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Maryland
- Bunker Hill Fire Station, 3716 Rhode Island Ave, Brentwood, MD:
Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- First United Methodist Church of Hyattsville, 6201 Belcrest Road, Hyattsville, MD:
Monday, Thursday, Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Roseu Medical Center, 7350 Van Dusen Road, Laurel, MD:
Monday through Friday / Appointment required. Book online or call 301-604-8000
- City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Drive, Landover, MD:
Monday 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.; Wednesday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Monday
- Angarai Testing Center, 12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211, Silver Spring, MD:
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Maryland Soccer Plex, 18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot 17 Road, Boyds, MD:
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.| Click here to make an appointment.
- Montgomery College Rockville, 51 Mannakee Street, Rockville, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Upcounty Regional Services Center, 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Civic Center, 1 Veteran’s PL, Silver Spring, MD:
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Lake Forest Mall Clinic, 701 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Westfield Wheaton Mall, 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton, MD: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday
- Angarai Testing Center, 12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211, Silver Spring, MD:
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Mary’s Center, 344 University West Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD:
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Maryland Soccer Plex, 18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot 17 Road, Boyds, MD:
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Click here to make an appointment.
- Montgomery College Rockville, 51 Mannakee Street, Rockville, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Upcounty Regional Services Center, 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Civic Center, 1 Veteran’s PL, Silver Spring, MD:
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Good Hope Union, 14860 Good Hope Road, Silver Spring, MD: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Westfield Wheaton Mall, 11160 Veirs Mill Road, Wheaton, MD: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cinnamon Run/Peppertree Farm Apartments, 14120 Weeping Willow Drive, Aspen Hill, MD: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday
- Angarai Testing Center, 12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211, Silver Spring, MD:
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Clifton Park Baptist Church, 8818 Piney Branch Road, Silver Spring, MD:
8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Mary’s Center, 344 University West Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD:
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Maryland Soccer Plex, 18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot 17 Road, Boyds, MD:
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Click here to make an appointment.
- Montgomery College Rockville, 51 Mannakee Street, Rockville, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Universities at Shady Grove, 9631 Gudelsky Drive, Rockville, MD:
9 a.m. — 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Upcounty Regional Services Center, 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Civic Center, 1 Veteran’s PL, Silver Spring, MD:
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Olive Branch Community Church, 416 Olney Sandy Spring Road, Sandy Spring, MD: 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Angarai Testing Center, 12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211, Silver Spring, MD:
8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Mary’s Center, 344 University West Boulevard, Silver Spring, MD:
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Maryland Soccer Plex, 18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot 17 Road, Boyds, MD:
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Click here to make an appointment.
- Montgomery College Rockville, 51 Mannakee Street, Rockville, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Upcounty Regional Services Center, 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Civic Center, 1 Veteran’s PL, Silver Spring, MD:
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Islamic Society of Washington Area, 2701 Briggs Chaney Road, Silver Spring, MD:
10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Friday
- Angarai Testing Center, 12210 Plum Orchard Drive, #211, Silver Spring, MD:
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Maryland Soccer Plex, 18031 Central Park Circle, Parking Lot 17 Road, Boyds, MD:
9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Click here to make an appointment.
- Montgomery College Rockville, 51 Mannakee Street, Rockville, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
- Upcounty Regional Services Center, 12900 Middlebrook Road, Germantown, MD:
9 a.m. – 6 p.m.| Appointment required. No walk-ups. Click here to make appointment.
Tuesday
- Annapolis Exchange, 1955 Annapolis Exchange, Annapolis, MD:
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Appointment required. Click here to make an appointment.
Wednesday
- Baymeadow Parking Lot, 6701 Baymeadow Drive, Glen Burnie, MD:
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Appointment required. Click here to make an appointment.
Thursday
- Annapolis Exchange, 1955 Annapolis Exchange, Annapolis, MD:
8 a.m. – 11 a.m. | Appointment required. Click here to make an appointment.
Monday
- 8930 Stanford Blvd. Columbia, MD:
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Appointment recommended. Click here to make an appointment.
- Long Reach Village Center, 8775 Cloudleap Court Columbia, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Small Miracles Animal Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Rd, Laurel, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- St. John’s Church, 9055 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday
- 8930 Stanford Blvd. Columbia, MD:
Monday and Wednesday 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. | Appointment recommended. Click here to make an appointment.
- Small Miracles Animal Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- St. John’s Church, 9055 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday
- St. John’s Church, 9055 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Small Miracles Animal Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Recreation and Parks HQ, 7120 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, MD: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday
- The Elkridge 50+ Center/Elkridge Library, 6540 Washington Blvd, Elkridge, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Small Miracles Animal Rescue, 10236 Baltimore National Pike Ellicott City, MD:
12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- St. John’s Church, 9055 Tamar Drive, Columbia, MD: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Hillcrest/Golden Mile, 1100 W. Patrick St., Unit H, Frederick, MD:
Daily from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Frederick Health Village, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD: Daily from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. | A doctor’s COVID-19 test order or a free self-test order is now required to get a COVID-19 test at this site.
Virginia
- Arlington Mill Community Center, 909 S. Dinwiddie Street, Arlington, VA:
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Courthouse Plaza parking lot, 2088 15th St. N. Courthouse Rd, Arlington, VA:
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Virginia Highlands Park parking lot, 1600 S. Hayes Street, Arlington, VA:
Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg, VA:
Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.
- Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park, 42405 Claudia Drive, Leesburg, VA:
Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Enter the park on Crosstrail Boulevard from Sycolin Road.