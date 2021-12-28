CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Where to get a COVID test this week | DC Fire & EMS sees jump in COVID-19 cases | How did DC react to omicron variant? | Latest DC area COVID data
Montgomery Co. schools ask parents to report kids’ COVID-19 cases over winter break

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

December 28, 2021, 6:39 AM

Public schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, are asking parents to report COVID-19 cases if their kids test positive for the virus over winter break.

The public school system said the request will help them to reopen schools on Jan. 3.

Monifa McKnight, the school system’s interim superintendent, said she was doing everything in her power “to keep our school system open for our students,” during a news briefing on Dec. 20.

The announcement brought mixed reviews, with some parents saying the move to return to in-person classes is irresponsible. Other parents advocated for a buffer period of temporary virtual classes after winter break.

Last February, dozens of students and parents protested the phased reopening plan of Montgomery County schools in cold temperatures.

Still, some welcomed the decision.

The county isn’t relying on self-reporting as the only way to keep schools open — parents have had the option to opt-in their students for both random and rapid testing in all schools.

The random tests are given as a preventive measure to a sample of students and give results to parents in a few days while the rapid tests are given to students who are symptomatic at school (with parental permission).

