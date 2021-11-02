COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in Virginia; Md. boasts 400,000 booster shots

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to drop across the region, especially in Virginia. And in Maryland, more than 400,000 booster shots have been given.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to drop across the region, especially in Virginia.

For the first time since August, just under 1,000 people are being hospitalized.

Cases per day in Virginia are also down nearly 50% from this time last month.

New cases have also fallen dramatically in D.C. and Maryland.

There are nearly 50 deaths from COVID-19 each day in the D.C. region but that number continues to drop each day.

More than 62% of people eligible for the vaccine in D.C. and Virginia — and 66% in Maryland — are fully vaccinated.

Maryland is also boasting that more than 400,000 booster shots have been administered, according to a Tuesday news release.

The state's positivity rate has also dropped to under 3% for the first time since July 30. Overall, the positivity rate has declined by 42.2% since Aug. 22 to 2.95%.

Other stats include the following:

Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate per 100K (11.8) has declined by 43.1% since Sept. 15.

Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations (568) have declined by 32.8% since Sept. 9, and are down 70.9% from their peak.

The state is reporting a total of five pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations, which represents 0.8% of total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.

To date, Maryland has reported 8,537,704 vaccinations, including 415,734 booster shots.

98.8% of Marylanders 65 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

86.5% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

85.5% of Marylanders 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

More data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.