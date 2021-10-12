What percentage of people in DC area are vaccinated?

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have made concerted efforts to get people vaccinated for coronavirus. One Maryland county has more than 99% of eligible people vaccinated. See how other counties and cities around the region stack up, in terms of vaccination rates.

There’s been a strong and concerted push to get as many coronavirus vaccines into as many arms as possible, and around the D.C. region the numbers show that it’s paying off.

The most recent available data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that over 99% of Montgomery County’s residents eligible for the vaccine have received at least one coronavirus shot now. Nearly 90% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated. Eligible residents would be anyone over the age of 12.

“I’m very proud to report that Montgomery County continues to lead the National Capital Region and the state of Maryland,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. “These vaccination rates are the highest in the nation for communities with more than 300,000 residents.”

The vaccination rate ranks among the best in the country. Not far behind is neighboring Howard County, which has seen nearly 94% of its residents get at least one shot now.

In Virginia’s Fairfax County, at least one shot has been jabbed in the arms of over 89% of all eligible residents.

Other jurisdictions around the region, while unable to boast numbers that high, still have significant majorities of their eligible populations in the vaccination process.

Data in the table below comes from the CDC.