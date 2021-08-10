FAQ: Pediatrician on what risks school children face from COVID-19 delta variant

“In a typical year, we’re doing back-to-school sports physicals at the last second, and getting kids caught up with the immunizations that they need. This summer, we’re seeing a lot of out-of-season respiratory illnesses that we normally see in January and February,” Farrell tells WTOP.

Farrell said it’s not clear why croup, strep throat and other contagious viruses are appearing at this time of year. While some hypothesize it’s because children — who frequently spread disease in a community — are interacting frequently, Farrell said it is still too early to pinpoint the cause.

“We went for two months with no positive COVIDs,” said Farrell. “We’re testing approximately 20 to 30 kids a day with respiratory symptoms. In the last three weeks we’ve started to see an uptick.”

“I think I saw seven (positives) last Wednesday. So that’s quite a percentage increase, when you go from zero to seven in one day.”