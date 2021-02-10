CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
More than 20% of VMI cadets are in isolation or quarantine

The Associated Press

February 10, 2021, 10:58 AM

LEXINGTON, Va. — The Virginia Military Institute has experienced a spike in coronavirus cases that has led more than 20% of its cadets to be in isolation or quarantine.

The Roanoke Times reports that the school reported having 131 cases on Tuesday, with 128 of those cases involving cadets. That amounts to about 7.5% of the cadet population.

An additional 235 cadets were quarantined because they had close contact with someone who tested positive.

Interim Superintedent Cedric Wins implemented measures last week to slow the virus’s spread. Those measures included closing campus to visitors and suspending visitation between cadets in the barracks.

There is also a 14-day quarantine for cadets who have close contact with someone who tested positive.

