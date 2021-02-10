CORONAVIRUS NEWS: J&J’s 1-dose shot approved | U.Md. drops some restrictions | Va. first responders with COVID receive pay protections | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delayed fall, spring sports in Anne Arundel County schools to start up again

Valerie Bonk

February 10, 2021, 3:30 PM

Fall and spring sports that were delayed at Anne Arundel County Public Schools because of the coronavirus pandemic will start back up again.

AACPS announced that fall sports canceled last year will start with tryouts and practices Feb. 16. Tryouts and practices for spring sports will start April 17.

The seasons are scheduled as follows:

  • Feb. 16 through March 20: Fall sports practices and tryouts, with activities no more than three times per week over the first three weeks.
  • Feb. 27: The first day that football teams can begin giving student-athletes helmets and pads.
  • March 22 through April 17: Competition weeks for fall sports.
  • April 17 through May 8: Spring sports practices and tryouts.
  • May 10 through June 5: Competition weeks for spring sports

The school system said that fall and spring sports teams must have three practices before cuts are made.

For fall sports, the football season will be about four games; soccer and volleyball will have five to six games, and cross-country and golf will have two to four competitions or meets.

For spring sports, both baseball and softball will have 10- to 12-game seasons; lacrosse will have five to six; outdoor track and field will have two to four meets, and tennis will have five to seven matches. The school system said the spring competitions may be followed by postseason contests.

The plan came after a county school board meeting last week to allow fall sports an opportunity to make up practices and games.

