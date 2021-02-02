2 mass vaccination sites to open in Maryland later this week

Two mass vaccination sites will open in Maryland later this week — now the state just needs the COVID-19 vaccines to dispense for them.

Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the first two in a series of mass vaccination sites would open Friday — at the Baltimore Convention Center and at Six Flags America, in Prince George’s County. “Announcements will be made as appointments become available,” the statement said.

But as Hogan also said in the statement, “While federal guidelines make 2 million Marylanders eligible, the state is only receiving 10,000 doses per day.”

More than 544,369 vaccine doses have been administered, Hogan said in the statement, and 78% of all first doses have been given out.

The state is in Phase 1c of the vaccine rollout. You can check on the state’s website to see whether you’re eligible, and to make an appointment if you are.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.