CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. OKs some indoor dining | Anne Arundel Co. quarantining after COVID-19 exposure | Region's vaccine progress | Latest test results
Home » Coronavirus » Richmond mayor has COVID-19,…

Richmond mayor has COVID-19, postpones State of the City speech

The Associated Press

January 27, 2021, 10:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Levar M. Stoney said in a statement that he was informed of his positive test result on Wednesday morning. The mayor said he began to experience mild symptoms on Monday.

He is isolating at home. The people he has been in contact with are quarantining and taking other precautions.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and must be taken seriously.

The mayor’s annual State of the City address has been moved from this Thursday to Feb. 11.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Treasury pilots AI algorithm to parse congressional spending bills faster

Experts laud SolarWinds post-attack efforts, but why'd it take a massive cyber incident to make changes?

IT modernization is a priority for Biden's OMB pick, but she acknowledges funding challenges

USPS 10-year strategy will address 'unacceptable' service delays, DeJoy tells board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up