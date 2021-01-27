Richmond mayor has COVID-19, postpones State of the City speech

The mayor’s annual State of the City address has been moved from this Thursday to Feb. 11.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, has announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Mayor Levar M. Stoney said in a statement that he was informed of his positive test result on Wednesday morning. The mayor said he began to experience mild symptoms on Monday.

He is isolating at home. The people he has been in contact with are quarantining and taking other precautions.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and must be taken seriously.

The mayor’s annual State of the City address has been moved from this Thursday to Feb. 11.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.