Maryland to receive additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines this week

Maryland will receive this week almost three times the doses of COVID-19 vaccines that it was sent last week.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that more than 140,000 doses of vaccines have been allotted to the state by the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed.

Most of this week’s doses come from Moderna, which was granted emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration last Friday.

Maryland is being shipped 104,300 doses of Moderna’s vaccine and 30,075 of Pfizer’s vaccine.

By week’s end, the state will have received 191,075 vaccine doses. Both vaccines require two doses during vaccinations.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, which means doses will only go to front-line staff at hospitals, as well as staff and residents at long-term care facilities. The next phase in the vaccination plan would include people who are at risk of suffering a severe case of COVID-19.

According to Hogan’s office, it’s anticipated that 90% of front line hospital workers will have a vaccine with their name on it by the end of the week, and all of them should be able to get a vaccine within next week’s vaccine allotment.

For long-term care center employees and residents, Maryland is working with CVS and Walgreens to get them vaccinated, and the state plans to have vaccination clinics begin later this week.

Also, the first shipments of Moderna’s vaccine will go to local health offices in the state so the vaccines can not only be tested for proper function, but also go to members of vaccination teams.

D.C. announced recently that it will receive 4,875 doses of Pfizer’s vaccines and 12,600 doses of Moderna’s vaccines from Operation Warp Speed. Plus, the District will receive an additional 8,775 doses from Virginia and 8,000 from Maryland. D.C. received just under 7,000 doses last week.

Virginia said it expects to receive 370,650 doses of vaccines for the month of December.

