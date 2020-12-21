CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US sets daily death record for 2nd day in a row | Va. reports no serious adverse effects as vaccinations continue | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » Coronavirus » Health tips for enjoying…

Health tips for enjoying safer holidays with others amid pandemic

Matt Small

December 21, 2020, 3:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Avoiding large gatherings this holiday season is a safe step toward staying clear of COVID-19. But here are some tips if you believe attending one is a must.

“If you have to travel, have everyone get tested if there are tests available, and then you must isolate or quarantine until you get a negative test result,” said Dr. Sunil Budhrani, CEO and chief medical officer of Innovation Health.

He said any large holiday meal should “look very different.”

“Whoever is preparing the meal should wear a mask to avoid the spread of respiratory droplets,” Budhrani said.

He also said that the “buffet-style or communal self-service that we’re used to in the middle of a dinner table is an absolute no.”

Meals should be pre-plated in the kitchen, Budhrani said. And other food, such as snacks and appetizers, should be put out in individual prepackaged or pre-covered containers.

“These are some of the precautions that we need to think about this year,” Budhrani said.

This may not be your ideal way to celebrate the holidays, but Budhrani said when it comes to getting through the coronavirus pandemic: “We will get through this. And we’ll get through this stronger and better. And we’ll have learned should anything like this ever happen again; we will be better prepared.”

Additional ways you can celebrate safer can be found at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

These are the pay and benefits that will expire without an NDAA

House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill

‘Uncertainty’ in budget process after OMB ends call for agency performance metrics

Despite nationwide average increase, more than 80 areas will see decreases to military housing allowances in New Year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up