D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all breaking coronavirus records as cases continue to surge

The D.C. region's upward trend of coronavirus cases is beginning to set new records for the area.

Virginia and D.C. set new records for coronavirus cases reported in one day, and Maryland set a new record on Friday and the seven-day averages for the number of cases in D.C. and Maryland are now higher than they’ve ever been.

Virginia saw 3,793 new COVID-19 cases identified on Saturday, bringing the commonwealth’s seven-day average to 2,508 cases per day. This is the second-highest seven-day average seen in Virginia, with Thanksgiving day remaining the high water mark for now, with an average of 2,588 cases per day.

D.C. added 392 cases on Saturday, with a seven-day average of 223 cases per day. Both of those are record highs for the District.

Maryland recorded 3,193 new cases on Saturday, and a record-high 3,792 the day before. Maryland’s seven-day average is currently 2,562 cases per day.

The D.C. region is not alone in setting new records for case numbers, as the virus has surged across the nation and is expected to continue and upward trend because of holiday travel.

On Friday, the CDC issued its strongest guidance yet on mask use, recommending that all Americans don a mask and keep it on for as long as they are outside of their homes.

Thursday marked the deadliest day of the virus thus far, with more than 3,100 Americans losing their lives to the virus.

Even as the numbers climb, there is a glimmer of hope in the fight against the virus as vaccine producers Pfizer and Moderna prepare to deliver their vaccines. The first doses of the vaccines are expected to ship in mid-December. D.C., Maryland and Virginia have all laid out their plans for distributing the vaccines when they arrive.