Calvert County schools put hold on hybrid learning

Calvert County Public Schools is suspending hybrid instruction and also going all-virtual the week after the Thanksgiving break.

The Calvert County Board of Education voted Thursday to suspend hybrid instruction for students in pre-K through second grade, and not start it for students in grades three to five, because of concerns about the rise in coronavirus cases.

Calvert County Public Schools will now have all-virtual learning from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, which is the week after the Thanksgiving break.

The school board did approve the continuation of in-person learning for students in special populations and certain programs at the Career and Technology Academy, except during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4. (It will resume Monday, Dec. 7.)

Here’s what else to expect for the week after the Thanksgiving break:

Internet cafes will remain open for students who do not have internet access at home, and transportation and meals will be provided for those students.

Buildings will be open for teachers who choose to teach virtually from their classrooms.

Staff who have been working in buildings will continue to do so.

Face-to-face tutoring and Saturday school will be canceled Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Virtual tutoring will continue as scheduled.

The Grab ‘n Go meals program will be available Friday, Dec. 4, as planned.

“The board made these difficult decisions with a heavy heart. We all want students back in school, yet we must prioritize health and safety,” Superintendent Daniel D. Curry said in a news release.

The vote to suspend hybrid learning for pre-K through second grade was 4-0, with one abstention.

The board voted 3-2 against a proposal to begin hybrid learning for grades three to five.