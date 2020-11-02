42 states now on DC’s high-risk coronavirus list

Forty-two states are now on D.C.'s updated list of of high-risk states where anyone traveling to D.C. needs to quarantine for 14 days.

Forty-two states are now on D.C.’s updated list of high-risk states where anyone from them who is coming to D.C. for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

D.C. on Monday added California, New Jersey and Oregon to its list, and it did not remove any states.

The states on the list have a seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases of 10 or more per 100,000 persons.

“Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing,” a news release from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said.

Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.

High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

D.C. plans to update this list on Monday, Nov. 16.