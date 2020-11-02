42 states now on DC’s high-risk coronavirus list

Forty-two states are now on D.C.’s updated list of high-risk states where anyone from them who is coming to D.C. for non-essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.
D.C. on Monday added California, New Jersey and Oregon to its list, and it did not remove any states.
The states on the list have a seven-day moving average of daily new coronavirus cases of 10 or more per 100,000 persons.
“Individuals traveling from high-risk states after essential travel or arriving in the District for essential travel are required to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days and, if they show signs or experience symptoms of COVID-19, they are to self-quarantine and seek medical advice or testing,” a news release from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said.
Maryland and Virginia remain exempt from Bowser’s order.
High-risk states that require 14 days of self-quarantine:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
D.C. plans to update this list on Monday, Nov. 16.