2 Loudoun Co. elementary schools alerted after positive COVID-19 test from staff

Loudoun County Public Schools has notified two of its elementary schools’ communities that a staff member who had spent time in the schools in the last two weeks has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement to the community of Moorefield Station Elementary School, in Ashburn, Virginia, Superintendent Eric Williams said that the staff member had last been in the school on Nov. 9. That staff member has since moved into self-isolation.

Cardinal Ridge Elementary School’s community was also notified that the staff member had visited the Centreville school on Oct. 29.

Williams said that everyone who had close contact with the infected staff member has since been notified and directed to quarantine for 14 days.

On Monday, the school system announced that a student-athlete at John Champe High School had tested positive for the virus. That student had last attended a practice at the school on Oct. 29.

The school system has begun the process of resuming high school level sports, which are set to debut in December, though no spectators will be permitted to attend the games.

Also, two drive-thru testing sites will be open at county schools on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

CORRECTION: Loudoun County will host two free drive-thru testing events for COVID-19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. The testing events will take place at two locations simultaneously pic.twitter.com/M6e30jyljd — LCPS News (@LCPSOfficial) November 12, 2020

