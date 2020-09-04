Virginians debate whether virus vaccine should be mandatory

Some Virginians differ on whether the coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory when it becomes available.

That’s even though the federal government is asking states to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine within months.

Virginia Freedom Keepers is a nonprofit that advocates for medical freedom. It gathered in Richmond this week for a “March Against Mandates” in protest of the statewide mask mandate, as well as a potential vaccine mandate.

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a recent interview with ABC-8 that if he is still Virginia’s acting health commissioner when a COVID-19 vaccine is made available, he will make immunization mandatory.

