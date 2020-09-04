CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginians debate whether virus vaccine should be mandatory

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 5:25 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some Virginians differ on whether the coronavirus vaccine should be mandatory when it becomes available.

That’s even though the federal government is asking states to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine within months.

Virginia Freedom Keepers is a nonprofit that advocates for medical freedom. It gathered in Richmond this week for a “March Against Mandates” in protest of the statewide mask mandate, as well as a potential vaccine mandate.

Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said in a recent interview with ABC-8 that if he is still Virginia’s acting health commissioner when a COVID-19 vaccine is made available, he will make immunization mandatory.

