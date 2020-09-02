Mayor: Baltimore not ready for Phase Three of reopening

Baltimore's mayor urged caution over the Labor Day weekend, saying it was not the time for large gatherings.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s mayor says the city won’t immediately follow most of the state into the third phase of its coronavirus recovery plan.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said at a news conference Wednesday that he didn’t want to see the city erase the gains made over the past month.

Young said he anticipates moving Baltimore into the second recovery phase next week, which would allow restaurants to expand their indoor dining capacity.

He said additional details would be announced at a later time.

Young urged caution over the Labor Day weekend, saying it was not the time for large gatherings.

