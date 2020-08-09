CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro to ramp up service | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Coronavirus » Maryland reports new low…

Maryland reports new low COVID-19 positivity rate

The Associated Press

August 9, 2020, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is reporting a new low COVID-19 positivity rate statewide, but state officials are concerned about the rate in Worcester County on the Eastern Shore.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday that Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 3.75%. The state says that’s the lowest level reported since the pandemic began. The administration also says that the daily positivity rate also is at a record low.

Out of a record 40,473 tests, 2.72% came back positive. The positivity rate is above 5% in Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties. While the 6.23% positivity rate in Worcester has started to plateau, state officials say it remains a concern.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up