Maryland health department announces COVID-19 antibody study

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s health department has announced an antibody study to determine how many people have been exposed to COVID-19 in the state.

The department said Thursday it is collaborating with 13 hospitals in Maryland with plans to test more than 6,000 people in the initial phase:

UMPC Western Maryland

Carroll County Hospital

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton

Peninsula Regional

Frederick Memorial

Anne Arundel Medical Center

MedStar Franklin Square

Johns Hopkins Health System

Howard General Hospital

Holy Cross Hospital

Shady Grove Adventist

UM Prince George’s Hospital Center

MedStar Southern Maryland

Additional testing will take place based on what is learned and statistical gaps found in the initial survey.

Health Secretary Robert Neall said understanding the level and pattern of unrecognized community transmissions of COVID-19 is crucial to reducing transmission and preventing a future wave of the pandemic

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Md. state positivity rate continues to drop

The statewide seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to a record low 3.49%, according to an update Thursday from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, the lowest level reported since the pandemic’s start.

The statewide positivity rate has been under 5% since June 25, the office reported.

Total hospitalizations and ICU beds in use also continue to drop. Over the past 24 hours, total current hospitalizations dropped to 470, a decrease of 18. ICU levels have dropped more than 29% since July 25.

Baltimore City has also seen its positivity drop to 4.32%, a record low. Now 23 of the 24 Maryland jurisdictions have a positivity rate below 5%; Prince George’s County is the only one above that, at 5.57%.

The governor’s office also touted the decreasing positivity rate among younger Marylanders. For those under 35, the positivity rate has dropped to 4.55%.

About 18.1% of the state’s population has been tested for COVID-19, which is 1,095,094 Marylanders. There are 215 COVID-19 testing sites available in the state.

