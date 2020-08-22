Grant program to help cut healthcare inequities in Delaware

A $10 million grant program is being made available to organizations in one Delaware county to reduce healthcare inequities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A $10 million grant program is being made available to organizations in Delaware’s New Castle County to reduce healthcare inequities caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the program has developed from federal funding in the CARES Act.

County Executive Matt Meyer said the money will be used on immediate and urgent needs, as well as to address the root causes of unequal health outcomes.

The county says those addressing health-equity issues can complete a grant application and submit a proposal to receive funding to continue or expand their efforts to address health disparities in vulnerable communities.

