Annual Virginia Beach festival canceled for first time

The Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend, set for Sept. 25-27, is canceled for the first time in its 47-year history.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Organizers of an annual festival on the Virginia coast have announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day event scheduled for September has been canceled.

An announcement on its web page said the Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend, set for Sept. 25-27, was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history.

Festival President and CEO Nancy Creech said that after discussion with staff and the board, it was decided it couldn’t proceed with a festival of this magnitude.

Creech said festival will focus on plans for 2021.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.