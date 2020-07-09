CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Annual Virginia Beach festival canceled for first time

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 2:45 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Organizers of an annual festival on the Virginia coast have announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the three-day event scheduled for September has been canceled.

An announcement on its web page said the Neptune Festival Boardwalk weekend, set for Sept. 25-27, was canceled for the first time in its 47-year history.

Festival President and CEO Nancy Creech said that after discussion with staff and the board, it was decided it couldn’t proceed with a festival of this magnitude.

Creech said festival will focus on plans for 2021.

