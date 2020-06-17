Home » Coronavirus » Maryland COVID-19 positive test…

Maryland COVID-19 positive test rate, hospitalizations fall again

Rick Massimo

June 17, 2020, 11:57 AM

The percentage of COVID-19 tests in Maryland that come back positive has dropped again, and hospitalizations are at their lowest level in more than two months, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

The state’s positivity rate went down to a rolling seven-day average of 5.81%, and current hospitalizations went down to 702, the fewest since April 5, the statement said.

In the D.C. area, the rates in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties are declining, though still above the state average. Montgomery County is at 7.57%, while Prince George’s is at 10.07%.

Positivity rate is considered a key factor in the decisions of states and counties to lift safety restrictions, because it’s an indication that testing is widespread enough to quickly identify any new outbreaks.

Hogan’s office also said a new testing site would open Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.

There are more than 150 testing locations across the state. You no longer need to have symptoms to get tested, and some sites don’t require a doctor’s order. Check the full list.

CLICK TO EXPAND: Statewide and county-by-county COVID-19 positivity test rates as of June 17, 2020. (Courtesy Gov. Larry Hogan’s office)

