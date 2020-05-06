Virginia 6th-grader raises money to help feed kids during pandemic

A 12-year-old boy decided to step up and raise money to donate to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many families experience hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, a sixth-grade student

from Woodbridge, Virginia, determined to help is having a major impact on kids in his community.

Christian Willis is 12 years old and his mom, Shante Willis, said he has been keeping up with how families have faced difficult times these past few months. So, he decided to step up.

“He independently ran everything himself, and I was just like really proud of him. To him, it’s like, a loaf of bread can get them sandwiches for a week,” Shante Willis said.

She said he began to raise money by calling everyone he knew. In all, Christian Willis collected $900 from family and friends. He decided to donate the money to House of Mercy in Manassas.

“I think it made him realize that he himself is making a difference,” his mom said.

As the need continues, she hopes to see more people consider making even a small difference. “It doesn’t take much — all you have to do is care enough to do it and actually do it,” she said.

