Maryland governor issues 2 orders related to coronavirus

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has extended a moratorium on utility shutoffs and residential late fees to July 1.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has extended a moratorium on utility shutoffs and residential late fees to July 1.

It was one of two orders he issued on Friday in response to the coronavirus. The other order allows breweries, wineries and distilleries to provide service in outdoor seating areas.

At 5 p.m. Friday, the state is loosening some restrictions that have been in place because of the pandemic. Restaurants will be able to allow outdoor seating.

Meanwhile, Maryland is continuing to expand testing. A testing site opened on Friday at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

REOPENING PLANS AROUND THE REGION:

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.