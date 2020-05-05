‘Giving Tuesday Now’ means sharing a little kindness during the pandemic

Giving Tuesday always takes place in December, but this year, an additional day has been added on May 5, called Giving Tuesday Now.

It’s all about being generous with your time, attention or money to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

For instance, you can hang a sign in a window thanking health care workers, buy something from a small business, or donate to a charity you like.

The United Way of the National Capital Area has decided to join in by moving its annual Do More 24 fundraising campaign to May 5.

“This year, because of the crisis, the need that we normally had has been exacerbated even more,” said President and CEO Rosie Allen-Herring.

And she expects that need to continue, well after virus-related restrictions begin to be lifted.

“We know that the residual effects are going to be with us for 18-24 months as people are unable to recover,” Allen-Herring said.

She wants to remind people that the federal government has reopened its Combined Federal Campaign during the coronavirus crisis.

Other organizations holding Giving Tuesday Now events include:

The Washington Nationals: Every donor who gives $100 or more to the NATS4GOOD Community Response Fund through the end of #GivingTuesdayNow will receive an exclusive Nationals Philanthropies rally towel. Ten donors will be picked to have their towel signed by a Nats player.

Mount Vernon: By closing, George Washington’s estate expects to lose 75% of their annual revenue. Their goal is to raise $120,000 for their emergency fund. Donations will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, thanks to a pledge made by a generous group of Mount Vernon friends.

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: Donations will go toward their Box of Rain program. A donor has pledged to match every donation, dollar for dollars.

The DC Diaper Bank: The bank said it has seen a 333% increase in diaper distributions in the last month, and the need is rising. They are hoping to raise $20,000 on Giving Tuesday Now.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue: The foster-home based animal rescue group wants to raise $50,000 to save 240 animals. The first $15,000 in donations will be fully matched thanks to a generous donor.

