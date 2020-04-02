Where to find a Wi-Fi hot spot by DC-area county during the pandemic

Several counties in the D.C. region have announced plans to help connect their residents to the internet.

As students scramble to finish out the semester online, many may not have access to the web at the speeds needed to complete their classwork.

Some utilities have offered discounted rates on home internet access for individuals who qualify.

Below are individual county’s plans for establishing temporary Wi-Fi hot spots. This list will be updated as more counties announce their plans for establishing hot spots.

Maryland

Prince George’s County

Prince George’s County Public Schools announced that they would be allocating $2 million to bring internet connectivity to students who do not have access to technology.

Additionally, Wi-Fi hot spots will be available at several student meal distribution sites.

PGCPS have asked businesses, nonprofits and faith-based institutions to unlock access to their Wi-Fi during the extent of the pandemic.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Schools announced Thursday that Lockheed-Martin gifted $20,000 to help the county.

Virginia

Fauquier County

Fauquier County has established four temporary drive-up internet hot spots while the places many people usually visit to access Wi-Fi are closed. Those using the hot spots are being asked to remain inside their cars to reduce exposure to others.

The following sites already have Wi-Fi hot spots in place: Warrenton Park & Ride, at the intersections of Virginia Route 605 and U.S. Route 29 Midland Park & Ride, on Virginia Route 28 Warrenton Water Tower parking lot, behind the U.S. Post Office The Warrenton-Fauquier Airport Terminal parking lot

Later this week, temporary hot spots will be available at the following locations: The Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility (WARF) Kettle Run High School, in Nokesville Goldmine Park, in Goldvein Orlean Fire Station



