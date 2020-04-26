Md. unemployment website goes down

The State of Maryland’s BEACON unemployment-insurance portal has been taken offline Sunday for what the Maryland Department of Labor called technical difficulties.

The site was designed to help residents, including gig workers, apply for expanded unemployment benefits that have been provided in response to the coronavirus-driven economic crisis in Maryland. It was overwhelmed within minutes of its launch at 7 a.m. Friday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that afternoon, “I’m sorry people had difficulties with that. It is now fixed.”

The labor department said shortly after noon on Sunday that they had “a team of professionals working hard” to address the problem, but that the site needed to be taken down for maintenance.

We are currently experiencing technical issues with the online BEACON application and have a team of professionals working hard to quickly resolve them. In order to perform this necessary maintenance, our vendor must take the application down for a period of time. — MD Department of Labor (@MD_Labor) April 26, 2020

They projected it would be back up in the early afternoon.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.