Home » Coronavirus » Md. unemployment website goes down

Md. unemployment website goes down

Rick Massimo

April 26, 2020, 1:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The State of Maryland’s BEACON unemployment-insurance portal has been taken offline Sunday for what the Maryland Department of Labor called technical issues.

The site was designed to help residents, including gig workers, apply for expanded unemployment benefits that have been provided in response to the coronavirus-driven economic crisis in Maryland. It was overwhelmed within minutes of its launch at 7 a.m. Friday. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said that afternoon, “I’m sorry people had difficulties with that. It is now fixed.”

The labor department said shortly after noon on Sunday that they had “a team of professionals working hard” to address the problem, but that the site needed to be taken down for maintenance.

They projected it would be back up in the early afternoon.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up