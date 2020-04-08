Massage therapist, ruled nonessential, says her business is needed during coronavirus

Small businesses that are "nonessential" remain shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, but some of them are right on the cusp of what has been deemed to be essential, like massage therapists.

Cherron Lampkins, a professional massage therapist in Maryland’s Chevy Chase, runs one of those businesses that could arguably be considered essential.

Still, she is not allowed to operate.

“My practice is a necessity,” Lampkins said.

According to Lampkins, her businesses is more related to health care than it is to luxury services.

“It’s funny because we’re licensed in the state of Maryland under the board of chiropractors,” said Lampkins. “That’s health care. It’s not that whole relaxation or spa-type of practice.”

Plus, Lampkins said she believes her business is more important than ever right now because there are so many people who could benefit from her services, including doctors and nurses who are working incredibly long and difficult shifts.

“This is the time when massages are needed,” she said. “People are stressed.”

Lampkins never really got a chance to get her business going. She had her grand opening set for March 16 but had to close her doors and cancel all her clients when the social distancing guidelines kicked in.

“I never even saw one person in my studio,” she said.

Now, like so many small business owners, Lampkins will need to ride this out and find a way to pay the bills until the guidelines are lifted and businesses are allowed to operate again.

