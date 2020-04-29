Home » Coronavirus » Maryland group brings community…

Maryland group brings community together to support front-line workers, local restaurants

Melissa Howell

April 29, 2020, 1:20 PM

There’s a group in Maryland determined to thank workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic for their efforts while also supporting local restaurants.

The group is called FLAG, or the Front Line Appreciation Group, and their mission is to use donations from the community to buy lunches.

“We include medical staff at hospitals, testing centers, police, anyone who is on the front line,” said Tamara Greenspan, who oversees the Potomac chapter, one of many chapters across the nation.

The group orders meals from a different restaurant each week for workers. On Wednesday, they delivered 90 meals to Shady Grove Adventist Aquilino Cancer Center. Next week, they’ll be providing meals to pharmacies in Potomac, Maryland.

The group is also giving away Giant Food gift cards to families in need throughout Montgomery County through the nonprofit KINDH.

Greenspan said it’s about reminding front-line workers they’ve got a support team behind them while supporting local businesses.

“FLAG is a great way to get involved because it has a dual purpose,” Greenspan said.

For more information on how to start a chapter, visit FLAG’s website. Make a donation to a local chapter here.

